NA speaker announces six-member Panel of Chairmen

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Monday announced panel of chairpersons to conduct proceedings of the house in the absence of Speaker and Deputy Speaker National Assembly.

The Speaker, in pursuance of sub-rule one of rule 13 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in National Assembly announced that, Amjad Ali Khan, Munaza Hassan, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Syed Ghulam Mustafa and Engineer Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani would conduct proceedings of lower house of the parliament in absence of speaker and deputy speaker.

The House also offered Fateha for people died in Murree incident, and brother of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.

Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali offered the Fateha on the request of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser.