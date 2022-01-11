COAS stresses swift supply of aid to Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday stressed the urgency to swiftly devise an institutional mechanism for channeling humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in order to avert a looming catastrophe in the war-torn country.

The COAS said this during a meeting with the military adviser to minister of defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Major General Talal Abdullah Al-Otaibi, here at the General Headquarters, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The two sides discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security, current situation in Afghanistan and bilateral defence relations between the two countries.

Gen Bajwa said Pakistan valued its historical and brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia and acknowledged its unique place in the Islamic world.

He underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan armed forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields. He also appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management and role in regional stability.