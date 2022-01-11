Opposition leaders resolve to fight against mini-budget

Shehbaz Sharif, the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), met in the National Assembly on Monday, Daily Times reported.

The two leaders, according to insiders, reaffirmed their intention to fight the administration over the mini-budget.

According to insiders, the two leaders have resolved to hold a delegation-level meeting in the coming days to devise a comprehensive strategy against the administration.

The PPP has scheduled a march against the government on February 27 and has encouraged other political parties to join them.

It invited the Awami National Party, Pakistan Awami Tehreek, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal, and Pakhtun Tehfeez Movement to the protest.