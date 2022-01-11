Bilawal Bhutto attends dinner organized by Rohail Asghar

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), attended a dinner at Parliament Lodges hosted by Sheikh Rohail Asghar, the head of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

According to sources, the PPP head paid a visit to the PML-N lawmaker’s residence and spoke with Noor Alam, Ayaz Sadiq, Mohsin Dawar, Khursheed Shah, and other parliamentarians in a casual setting.

Earlier in the day, Bilawal Bhutto praised PPP workers for giving him a warm greeting on Constitution Avenue and for continuing the battle for democracy strengthening.

As soon as his followers demonstrated their affection for him, the PPP head exited his vehicle. Bilawal engaged with his fans, who posed for photographs with him.