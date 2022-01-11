Imam stresses need for direct sourcing of agri products

Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Monday emphasized the need for local sourcing of fresh agriculture produces for the modernization of agricultural sector in the country. He called upon the private sector to play its role in the economic growth of the country and the development of the local agriculture sector.

Inaugurating a Carrefour hypermarket in Gujranwala, Imam said that local sourcing of agriculture products will benefit Pakistan’s economy and local farming community.

Thierry Joulin, Chief Operating Officer Majid Al Futtaim Retail, Umer Lodhi Country Manager of Carrefour Pakistan were also presented at the ceremony.

Carrefour, owned and operated by UAE-based Majid Al Futtaim in Pakistan, has added a further Rs1 billion to its current investment in the country with the inauguration of a new hypermarket in Gujranwala.

Syed Fakhar Imam also appreciated Carrefour’s role in creating this direct connection between supermarkets and farms which was effectively catering to the domestic food demand of fresh fruits and vegetables.

With the opening of its 10th store in Pakistan, Carrefour has expressed its great confidence in the country’s retail sector and underlined its desire to support the growth and prosperity of the communities.

Speaking at the occasion, Umer Lodhi reiterated the commitment to providing support to the local economy through its expansion plans. He said that the opening of this hypermarket in Gujranwala reflects this commitment in action.

Working with more than 700 partners from across Pakistan, Carrefour continues to support and source from local producers, he said adding that Carrefour continues its journey of growth, strengthening partnerships, and providing innovative retail services to shoppers.

In addition to the convenience of in-store shopping for quality products at its ten stores in Pakistan, Carrefour also offers its delivery service through the Carrefour Pakistan app to provide customers with another option for how to shop.