Silkbank, British Council offer discount on digital library membership

Silkbank Limited, with its substantial market share in the credit cards segment, has partnered with the British Council to offer its Credit Card customers the ease of e-learning. Silkbank Credit Card customers will now be able to subscribe to the British Council’s Digital Library for just PKR 2,625/year, availing a 25% discount on the membership. This membership includes unlimited access to the world’s best learning and entertainment content – including ebooks, audiobooks, research databases, e-journals, magazines, films and more – all with the convenience of a mobile and web app.

Customers can avail the offer by entering the discount code SB25 in the sign-up form on the British Council Library website and paying online with a Silkbank Credit Card.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Nouman Butt, Head Alliances, Loyalty & New Initiatives at Silkbank Limited and Mr. Michael Houlgate, Director Sindh, Punjab and Baluchistan at the British Council. Both of them had positive views to share regarding this strategic partnership that supports Silkbank’s efforts to stay ahead of the market by offering innovative solutions.