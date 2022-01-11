ICCI for diversification of products, markets to boost exports

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Monday urged the government to focus on diversification of exportable products and markets to boost the volume of exports, which would ensure achieving better economic growth of the country and address many economic woes.

Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President ICCI said that Pakistan was mostly relying on textiles for exports as this sector was making a 60 percent contribution to the total exports of the country. However, he urged the government to cooperate with the private sector for diversification of exportable products and markets to improve exports to tackle Pakistan’s long-standing economic woes and achieve sustained growth.

He said that many sectors including engineering, IT, pharmaceuticals, Halal food, marble, granite, gems and jewellery and others have good potential to improve Pakistan’s exports and emphasized the need to take solid measures to facilitate these potential sectors to achieve fast growth in exports.

ICCI President urged the government to focus on emerging markets for exports, including Russia, Central Asian region, Africa, Turkey, Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

He said that acquisition of new markets and focus on diversification was very important to take our exports to the higher levels.