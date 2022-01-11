Smith wins Tournament of Champions

LOS ANGELES: Australia’s Cameron Smith outdueled top-ranked Jon Rahm down the stretch Sunday to win the PGA Tournament of Champions in record-shattering fashion, firing a final-round eight-under-par 65. The 28-year-old from Brisbane finished with the lowest 72-hole tournament score in US PGA Tour history, shooting 34-under 258 on the par-73 Plantation Course at Kapalua, Hawaii. “We were trying to get it to 35-under,” Smith said. “Missed it by one but I’ll take the W.” Rahm fired a 66 to finish second on 259 with Australian Matt Jones third on 260 after matching the 18-hole course record with a 61. All three beat the old PGA 72-hole record low score in relation to par in a 72-hole event, the 31-under by South African Ernie Els at Kapalua in the 2003 Tournament of Champions. Last-pair partners Smith and Rahm traded birdies like boxers exchanging punches down the back nine. Rahm sank a 14-foot birdie putt at the par-3 11th to pull within a stroke and both birdied the 13th, 14th, and par-5 15th as the drama built with pars for each at 16 and 17 and birdies for both at the par-5 18th.













