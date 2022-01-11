PCB signs TV broadcast agreement with ARY – PTV consortium

LAHORE: The 2022 and 2023 editions of the Pakistan Super League will be available in High Definition on A Sports and PTV Sports in Pakistan after the Pakistan Cricket Board signed TV broadcast agreement with the local sport channels. The consortium of ARY and PTV had submitted the highest bid at the aggregated fee of PKR4,350,786,786 ––– 50 per cent more than the last cycle ––– to secure the two-year-long home TV broadcast rights through a robust and transparent bidding process on 23 December.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said: “I want to congratulate ARY, PTV, the Pakistan Cricket Board and the franchises on this historic deal. “PSL has become a national identity and it attracts fans towards it. The fans have provided their unconditional support to the brand of PSL as it is evident whenever matches take place with how they flock the stadia to support it. PSL is not only popular amongst the fans in Pakistan but also in expats, and fans, from every walk of life, want to associate themselves with this league. It is an unprecedented moment as the price we have gotten for these rights is unmatched. This is a testimony to how big of a brand the PSL has become and the fact that our national team has been on a roll has also contributed to it. This is truly a historic moment. Our national cricketers have now become household names, not only in Pakistan but at the international arena as well. I have always emphasised that the PSL is an opportunity for our cricketers to grow as it presents them a platform to play with the foreign players, from whom they learn, and earn more.” The seventh edition of the PSL will be played between January 27 and February 27 in Karachi and Lahore. The action will begin at National Stadium, Karachi where the first 15 matches will take place. On 10 February, the league will move to Pakistan’s home of cricket, Gaddafi Stadium.