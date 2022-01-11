Humna Amjad wins SGA Ladies Amateur Golf Championship

KARACHI: National champion Humna Amjad comfortably won the Engro 4th Sindh Golf Association (SGA) Ladies Amateur Golf Championship at Karachi Golf here on Sunday. Humna, 17, was in full flow in the third and final round of the championship as she carded an impressive score of 75 to win the title with a 54-hole aggregate of 234. Daniah Syed carded a three-day aggregate of 228 (net) to win the net trophy of the 0-12 handicap category. Her sister Abiha Syed finished as runner-up (gross) while Lahore’s Zaibun Nissa finished second in the net category.

In category B (handicap 13-24) Tabassum Sharif won in the gross category while Sana Zeeshan from Islamabad reigned supreme in the next category. Amna Amjad finished second in the gross category while Aisha Kashif was runner-up in the net category. In category C (handicap 25-36), Sadia Asim won top honours in the gross category while the net trophy was won by Shaheen Warraich. Laila Khan was runner-up in gross category while Tasleem Hussain finished second in net category.

In category D (senior ladies), Sarah Mehmood won in gross category while Tahira Raza prevailed in the net category. Maneeza Umar was runner-up in gross while Farah Chhapra finished second in net category. In category E (under-14 girls), the winners were Zaina Zeeshan and Zoha Zeeshan. Humna Amjad won the putting contest.

The event concluded with a well-attended prize distribution ceremony. Safinaz Muneer, co-founder of Sana-Safinaz, was the chief guest at the occasion. Also present were Azhar Hameed, Vice President Sindh Golf Association (SGA), Cmdre Ghazanfar Abbas, COO KGC and Cmdre Zafar Mehmood among others.

Speaking at the occasion, Fawzia Naqvi, lady captain KGC, said that the standard of ladies golf in Pakistan has gone up over the years, adding that more and more players were taking up the game. Fawzia, also the event’s tournament director, thanked sponsors and players stressing that everyone involved played a role towards the successful hosting of the championship.