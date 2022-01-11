Honours for Shakeel, Shahbaz and Abid

LAHORE: Endorsed by senior and insightful members like Hafiz Yousaf and Khalid Chaudry the Shahid Abbas Golf Tournament was contested at the par 72 Royal Palm Golf and Country Club Golf Course in a spirit of comradeship and fraternity here Monday. The participation in this golf event was confined to members of Royal Palm Golf Club only, yet over a 100 (110 to be exact) turned up to show their golfing prowess and gain illustriousness through capable golfing. The format of the contest was stableford where a competitor gathers three points for every birdie, two points for every par and one point for every bogie. And if the score on a hole is a miserable two over par and above, no points are obtained. In this zealously fought out contest, the most flawless and unblemished ones were Muhammad Abid in the zero to 14 handicap category, Shahbaz Shah in the 15 to 17 handicap category and SM Shakeel in the 18 handicap category. That they surfaced as the phenomenal ones was due to their commendable application of golfing skills. All through the eighteen holes race for ascendancy over many accomplished adversaries, Abid was in full command, playing faultless golf and in the other categories Shahbaz and Shakeel were rooted and unwavering. Nearest to the pin was won by Tauqeer Rana and longest drive (295 yards) was hit by Umer Dar.













