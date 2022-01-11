Juventus fightback to beat AS Roma in seven-goal thriller

ROME: Juventus scored three targets in seven second-half minutes to full an astonishing comeback and beat AS Roma 4-3 on Sunday after goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saved a late penalty to maintain them in entrance on the Stadio Olimpico. Tammy Abraham put Jose Mourinho’s facet in entrance and Paulo Dybala made it 1-1 going into the break, however targets from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Lorenzo Pellegrini put Roma in cost early in the second half. Juve fought again as Manuel Locatelli and Dejan Kulusevski scored inside two minutes of one another, and Mattia De Sciglio fired residence a fourth in the 77th minute.

“We are glad for an important win, particularly for the way it happened,” De Sciglio told DAZN. “We started the second half very badly, but our character showed at a difficult moment. But we need to see that from the start”. Roma were awarded a penalty after Matthijs de Ligt was shown a second yellow for handball with nine minutes remaining, but Szczesny guessed the right way to save Pellegrini’s penalty in front of a stunned home crowd.

Juventus moved up to 38 points in fifth place, six points ahead of eighth-placed Roma. “We had been in full management for 70 minutes. The staff performed very well, controlling the sport,” Mourinho told DAZN. “We needed to press excessive up and take management of the sport. It was excellent for 70 minutes, then there was a psychological collapse.”

A frantic begin set the tempo for the 90 minutes forward, as Abraham headed residence his fourth objective in 4 video games from a nook.

Dybala curled in an unstoppable strike to draw Juve stage, however the guests had been dealt a blow when winger Federico Chiesa limped off. Roma seemed to have the sport in the bag when Mkhitaryan’s deflected shot looped over Szczesny and Pellegrini curled an beautiful free kick into the highest nook inside eight minutes of the second half beginning.

Juventus have struggled for targets this season, mustering simply 28 in 20 video games forward of their journey to Rome, however they turned on the model to mount an unlikely comeback in a rare seven-minute interval.

Locatelli was left unmarked to head in earlier than Kulusevski fired residence a rebound to equalise, though the Swede’s objective was solely given following a VAR overview after initially being disallowed for offside.

De Sciglio pounced on a careless Chris Smalling header to hearth residence Juve’s fourth, however their exhausting work was nearly undone when a VAR overview confirmed De Ligt had blocked an Abraham shot together with his arm, ensuing in a second reserving for the Dutchman.

Roma captain Pellegrini was tasked with the spot kick, however his low shot was saved.