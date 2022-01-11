Ghazal Festival to be held at Alhamra from January 13

A musical event titled “Ghazal Festival” for Ghazal lovers featuring the performances of renowned ghazal and folk singers will be held from 13th to 14th January at Alhamra Arts Centre the Mall.

On the first day of the festival Ustad Hamid Ali Khan, Saira Raza Khan, Wahdat Rameez, and the second day Taranum Naz, Ghulam Abbas, Abdul Rauf will perform at the Ghazal Festival.

Regarding the Festival, Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that creating new activities and entertainment for the audience is our prime goal. Many famous and well-known singers participate in the “Ghazal Festival,” including Ustad Hamid Ali Khan, Ghulam Abbas, Taranum Naz, Saira Raza, and others. Ghazal is part of our tradition, and essential steps are being taken to promote it. He added that Pakistani music culture is very rich and is an effective tool for portraying a country’s soft image.