CM announces Rs 33.5m financial compensation for Murree victims

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced Rs 33.5 million financial assistance for the injured and the families of deceased persons who lost their lives in Murree two days back.

Extending his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families, the CM said that financial assistance could not compensate any life. All the sympathies of the Punjab government were with bereaved families; he said and announced that Rs17.6 million aid would be given to heirs of those who lost their lives in Murree.

Meanwhile, a committee led by additional chief secretary (ACS) Home, would submit its report within seven days for taking action against the negligent officers. Instructions have also been issued for short- and long-term planning to avoid such incidents in future, the CM added.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday directed the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division and officials concerned to take indiscriminate action against those involved in fleecing the customers in Murree hotels. The chief minister said that those extorting money from tourists would not be tolerated as overcharging

was unbearable. He asked the administration to ensure that everyday items were sold according to the rate list.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday directed to expedite anti-corona vaccination drive to ensure administering of booster dose to citizens.

In a press statement, the Chief Minister expressed his concern over an increase in corona cases and maintained that the government was taking every step to protect the lives of citizens. He said the administrative machinery and line departments were fully vigilant to take necessary steps, adding that effective implementation on Standards Operating Procedures (SOPs) would help in overcoming the spread of virus. “The citizens should fully observe SOPs for protecting their lives”, CM added.