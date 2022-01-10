Sargodha Police retrieve abductee, arrest kidnapper

Following the direction of Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, Sargodha police took immediate action and recovered a citizen kidnapped for ransom. A spokesperson for the Punjab police said that DPO Sargodha Dr Rizwan Ahmed while sharing details of the incident said that Muzammil (26) was abducted at gunpoint by four unknown people while he was on his way to a poultry farm. The kidnappers contacted his brother and demanded ransom.

On Sunday, police were tipped off that the abducted and the accused were present in the limits of Jhal Chakian police station. The police raided the place when accused opened straight firing at police party. As the firing stopped, the police rescued abducted Muzammil who was chained, whereas the accused Irfan, got injured in the firing of his own accomplice, and was arrested.