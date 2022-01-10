Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Kulgam

Local forces in their fresh act of state terrorism in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), martyred two Kashmiri youth in Kulgam district on Monday. According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were martyred by Indian troops and paramilitary forces during a violent cordon and search operation in Husainpora area of the district. The operation was going on till last reports came in. All exit and entry points were sealed while the internet was suspended by the occupation authorities in the area.













