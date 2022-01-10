Afridi warns world of India’s nefarious designs against Kashmiri activists

Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi Monday denounced the registration of criminal cases against overseas rights activists Dr Asif Dar and Muzzammil Ayyub Thakur hailing from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir under malafide and false charges by the saffron-clad occupational police force.

Talking to a delegation of Kashmir Youth Alliance led by Dr Mujahid Gilani in the federal capital, Shehryar Afridi said that the malafide charges against Kashmiri resistance activist and renowned anesthesiologist Dr Asif Maqbool Dar by the occupational police force in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is biggest violation of basic human rights and mockery of the international law. Afridi said that his office has taken up the case of Dr Asif Dar with Pakistan Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan Foreign Office, Pakistan National Security Division, offices of President and Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir for necessary action.

“The targeting of Kashmiris by India and their rogue agencies, around the world, whether they are studying, working or carrying out their business, is a serious concern. My office is working with relevant departments in Pakistan to devise a strategy to fight back India’s dangerous plans against overseas Kashmiris,” Afridi noted.

“The police in IIOJ&K have completely been overrun by RSS ideology which has resulted in a dangerous and deadly combination of fascism and military might – both of which are being used jointly against innocent Kashmiris wherever they are,” said Afridi.

The Indian police in IIO&K has leveled baseless and fraud allegations against Dr Dar, who works as a senior anesthesiologist in Middle East.

“Dr Asif Maqbool Dar has emerged as voice of popular resistance against Indian occupation in IIOJ&K. His activism both off and online has brought nightmares to India and its stooges in IIOJ&K and that is why such fraud allegations are being leveled against these honest and brave Kashmiri resistance activists,” Afridi said. The Kashmir Committee chairman said leveling fraud allegations against Dr Dar shows ‘frustration of the saffron-clad Indian police in IIOJ&K’.