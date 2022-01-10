Life gets back to normal in rain-hit AJK: Qayyum Niazi

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Monday directed the administration to open the Leepa Valley link road as soon as possible accelerating the rehabilitation operation in this snow-clad mountainous part of the State. During a high level briefing about the current weather conditions in AJK State held in the State metropolis the Prime Minister further directed the authorities that other connecting highways should also be maintained and tourist spots should be kept open for tourists. Commissioner Muzaffarabad Division Masood-ur-Rehman briefed the Prime Minister about the ongoing activities of Azad Jammu Kashmir Police, Rescue 1122 and the administration in the ongoing rescue operation in Murree after the recent heavy rains and snowfall. The Div. Commissioner also apprised the prime minister of the restoration of worst hit Neelum and Leepa valleys highways. The prime minister speaking on the occasion said that all facilities should be provided to the tourists so that they do not have any problem. The prime minister appreciated the performance of the administration and other concerned agencies during the recent heavy rains and said that this continuity should be maintained and added that the administration should be ready to deal with any emergency situation. In view of the bad weather conditions, arrangements should be made in advance so that the people do not face any difficulty.













