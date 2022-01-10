Nine die when two minibuses collide head-on in South Africa

Nine people were killed when two minibuses collided head-on Sunday night in Eastern Cape Province, South Africa, local authorities said on Monday.

The collision happened when a fully-loaded minibus taxi heading for the seaport city of Gqeberha on the N2 road hit another minibus taxi with two occupants travelling in the opposite direction between Makhanda and Nanaga towns, Eastern Cape’s Department of Transport said on its Facebook page.

Seven people in the first vehicle and the two, who were suspected to be a couple, in the second one died in the collision, it said, adding that the killed included two children between the age of one and four years.

The accident came days after six people died and nine others were injured in another head-on collision of two minibus taxis in the same province.