Shahid Afridi expresses serious concern over growing use of drugs among youth

Karachi: Former captain of national team and all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi has expressed concern over the growing use of drugs among the youth and urged to parents not to be blind in their love for their children and to keep an eye on them.

In a video shared on YouTube, Shahid Afridi said, many parents and teachers remain worried about their children and some of the families have to go to police stations due to the growing use of drugs. Afridi appealed to parents and teachers to closely monitor the outdoor activities of their children and make sure to have dope tests carried out in schools, colleges, and universities at least twice a year.

Talking about drug tests, he said that health-related issues could be prevented from happening in the future, adding that “parents will not regret such decisions later.” Former captain of the Pakistan cricket team Shahid Afridi has expressed serious concern over the increasing cases of drugs addiction among the youth and has urged parents and teachers to be more vigilant.