Gold remains unchanged in local market

KARACHI: The price of gold in the local market on Monday remained unchanged as the precious metal closed the day at Rs126,200 per tola and Rs108,196 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,450 per tola and Rs1,243.14 per 10 grams today.

The yellow metal had lost Rs100 per tola in the local market during the week that ended on January 8. However, it is pertinent to mention that the gold rates in Pakistan are around Rs1,500 below cost compared to the gold rate in the Dubai market.

The gold rate experienced a record high of $2,074 an ounce in August 2020 and a five-month high of $1,874 on November 16. It ascended to a price of Rs132,000 per tola in Pakistan on October 26. The 10-gram of gold is being sold at Rs108,196 on January 10.