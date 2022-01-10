PM directs to further strengthen PTI’s organizational structure

On Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed for effective steps to further strengthen the organizational structure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) across the country.

He also advised for activating the PTI’s workers effectively for success in the upcoming local government elections being held in the different provinces and areas.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with Minister for Planning and General Secretary PTI Asad Umar.

The meeting was also attended by PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President and Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak, PTI Punjab President and Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mahmood, PTI south Punjab President and Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusru Bakhtiar, PTI Sindh President and Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, PTI Balochistan President and Deputy Speaker National Assembly Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri and PTI Additional General Secretary PTI Aamir Mahmood Kiyani.

Issues pertaining to the strengthening of the organizational structure of the party all over the country were discussed during the meeting.