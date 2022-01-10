Punjab Highway Patrol police arrest 141 criminals

FAISALABAD: The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police claimed to have arrested 141 criminals, including a dacoit gang, during the last ten days.

On Monday, a spokesman for the PHP police said officials also seized three Kalashnikovs, three pistols, one gun, one pump action, 127 rounds, 8.8-kg hashish and 17 liters of liquor besides eight mobile phones.

He said the patrolling police also reunited a missing boy with his family while the action was taken against 72 drivers for using fake number plates.

The PHP police also removed five encroachments from various roads in addition to impounding 37 vehicles for using unapproved gas cylinders.