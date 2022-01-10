Rescue operation over in Murree

Civil and military officials have concluded the rescue operation in Murree, with snow removed from all municipal highways and arteries leading to it, Daily Times reported.

However, normal living activities could not be totally resumed. Tourists who were stuck in the hillside resort have been evacuated and are returning to their homes.

Murree has taken on a deserted appearance due to the fact that tourists are still prohibited from entering.

On the other side, the weather has deteriorated once further today, with the sky becoming gloomy and upper places receiving flurries. The drizzle is drenching the low-lying areas.