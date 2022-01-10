Boycott Murree becomes top trend on Twitter

The #Boycott Murree has been trending on twitter since past two days where the social media users are lashing out at the hoteliers who tried to fleece the trapped tourists by demanding absurdly high fares.

The twitter users were of the view that the hotel owners showed an extreme kind of apathy by capitalizing on people’s miseries as they raised rates of hotel rooms up to Rs50,000 for one night.

The rates of eatable items were also absurdly increased as an egg was being sold for Rs500. Even locals charged money for pushing the trapped vehicles of the helpless tourists. They charged Rs1,500 for small cars and Rs3,000 for big cars.

According to netizens, not only the city administration but the hoteliers too showed their ugly face. A deluge of angry posts and videos could be seen on the social media platform.

One of the tourists said that a hotel room that usually cost Rs3,000 was available for Rs40,000. The hotel owners charged Rs1,000 for turning on heater for just an hour.