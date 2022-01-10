Dense fog disrupts Lahore airport’s flight operations

Hundreds of air passengers saw their travel plans disrupted after several domestic and international flights were canceled or delayed at the Allama Iqbal International Airport due to the dense fog in Lahore on Monday.

The airport’s runway has been closed for all domestic and international flights resulting in delayed flights.

Flight PA-416 from Ras Al khaimah (UAE) to Lahore has been delayed for about three and half hours while flight EK-624 has been delayed for about two hours.

Flight PK-9760 from Jeddah enroute Lahore has not been allowed to land at the airport due to poor visibility mid the dense fog.

Flight TK-714 from Istanbul enroute Lahore faced a delay of up to 8 hours while BA-259 flight from London faced a delay of up to four hours.

The scheduled flight PA-402 from Jinnah International Airport Karachi to Lahore Airport also faced a delay of four hours.