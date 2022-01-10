Ishratul Ebad deliberates over LG law protest with Nasir Shah

KARACHI: In a telephone call, former governor Ishratul Ebad and Sindh minister Nasir Shah addressed local government law and other concerns, Daily Times reported.

According to sources, Ebad, a former governor of Sindh who is now living in the UAE, expressed his concern about the continuing protests against the local government bill, which was just passed by the Sindh Assembly, when speaking about the political situation in Sindh.

“In a local government system, subordinate institutions used to be pride of a government,” ex-governor said. “Taking back powers of hospitals and academic institutions is a matter of concern,” he further said.

“The government of Sindh should strengthen the local government system with improvement in institutions and provision of funds,” he suggested. “Hopefully the Sindh government will review the amendments in local council’s law and try to make it better,” he said.

He also advised the government to get the parties protesting over the local government act into confidence.

“The government will keep these recommendations before it while taking a decision for the development of Sindh and strengthening of the local government,” Nasir Shah replied to Ishratul Ebad.

He said, however, that the institutions had not been kidnapped, but that a choice had been made to make them operational.