Pak-China Friendship Hospital Gwadar to be completed in Dec 22

Pak-China Friendship Hospital project under CPEC in Gwadar will be completed in December 2022 at a cost of $100 million.

Chinese government is financing the modern medical facility plan which spreads over 68 acres of land.

The project has been proposed for implementation of Phase-II of 50-beds hospital to be constructed under the Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Business Plan.

The project which started in November 2020 will result in job creation for the locals.

According to official sources, one out of six medical blocks (each 50 bedded) along with 20% of the residential blocks have been completed.

Under the proposed project, the remaining medical blocks of nursing and paramedical institutes, medical college, central laboratory, and other allied facilities would be constructed with a supply of medical equipment and machinery.

The estimated cost of the plan will be shared by the executing company and sponsors including GDA, financing Chinese Government Grant Supervising Agency, Planning and Development Department, Balochistan government and Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.