Water inflows improve after widespread rains

LAHORE: Water inflows have improved significantly in major dams on the back of widespread rains in the catchment area.

According to water report issued by Water & Power Development Authority (Wapda), the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages Sunday is as under.

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 20600 cusecs and Outflows 5000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 9600 cusecs and Outflows 9600 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 51100 cusecs and Outflows 4000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 85600 cusecs and Outflows 85600 cusecs. Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 24300 cusecs and Outflows 20800 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 20700 cusecs and Outflows 15000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 10600 cusecs and Outflows 10600 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 3700 cusecs and Outflows 3700 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 15000 cusecs and Outflows 11000 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 9300 cusecs and Outflows 9300 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 2000 cusecs and Outflows 2000 cusecs. Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1437.28 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 0.823 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1127.25 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 0.990 MAF. Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 642.30 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.064 MAF.