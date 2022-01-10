Anti-LG Law protest: Sindh govt announces to hold talks with JI leaders

KARACHI: A delegation from the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) met with leaders of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) to hold discussions to terminate the continuing sit-in against the Sindh Local Government (LG) law, Daily Times reported.

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) sit-in outside the Sindh Assembly, led by JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, has gone on for the tenth day in a row to oppose the controversial Sindh LG law.

The ruling PPP team, which included Sindh Minister for Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab, and Waqar Mehdi, reached the JI leadership after the tenth day of the sit-in was completed.

JI Karachi chairman Hafiz Naeemur Rehman greeted the PPP delegation. Osama Razi, MPA Abdul Rasheed, and other major figures from the politico-religious party attended the talks.

Both parties have announced the formation of negotiations committees. Nasir Hussain Shah, Saeed Ghani, Murtaza Wahab, Taj Haider, and Waqar Mehdi will represent the government.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) would be represented by Muslim Pervaiz, MPA Abdul Rasheed, and Saifuddin during the talks.

The sit-in, which has been going on for ten days, has put pressure on the government to change the law governing Sindh’s local councils.

JI Karachi president Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman had previously stated that the sit-in would be continued since a demonstration would be place on Saturday.

JI had earlier declared to expand protests to different parts of Sindh to mount pressure on the provincial government to withdraw the local government law.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) had also challenged the Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2021 in the Sindh High Court (SHC). The petition was moved by JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman.