Sania opens Ehsaas Nashonuma Centre in Khanewal

MULTAN: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar on Sunday opened the Ehsaas Nashonuma Centre at the District Headquarter Hospital Khanewal.

Currently, Ehsaas Nashonuma Centres are functional in Jahanian, Khanewal, Kabirwala and Mian Channu tehsils of Khanewal whereas they are operational in two districts of South Punjab – Khanewal and Rajanpur.

“In line with PM’s vision to address stunting in children, Ehsaas Nashonuma Centres will be opened in all tehsils of the country this year,” the SAPM said.

Under Ehsaas Nashonuma, nutrition centered cash transfers are granted to the pregnant and lactating mothers and those with children under two years of age. Disbursements are linked to the consumption of nutritious food, immunisation, checkups and participation in health awareness training.

Earlier, Dr Sania met with children and mothers at Government Girls Primary School, Kot Ala Singh in Khanewal to witness the digital process of children being registered for Ehsaas School Stipends.

She also spoke to beneficiary children and their mothers. At Kot Ala Singh school, 60 out of 160 total children are currently being enrolled for Ehsaas School Stipends.

“Under the programme, girls’ stipends are high as compared to boys. This is the first of its kind girl-favouring programme worldwide to inspire poorest families to send their children especially girls to schools,” the SAPM said.