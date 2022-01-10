Exports of services rise by 22.94pc in 5 months

The exports of services from the country witnessed an increase of 22.94 percent during the first five months of current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The exports of services during July-November (2021-22) were recorded at $2720.94 million against the exports of $2213.16 million in July-November (2020-21), showing growth of 22.94 percent.

Services’ imports also rose by 34.27 percent by growing from $3012.18 million last year to $4044.42 million during the period under review.

On a year-on-year basis, the services’ exports during the month of November 2021 grew by 15.41 percent to $582.93 million against the exports of $505.12 million during November 2020.

The imports also grew by 50.19 percent from $554.03 million in last November to $832.09 million in November 2021, the data revealed.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports from the country increased by 6.40 percent when compared to the exports of $547.88 million in October 2021. On the other hand, the imports decreased by 3.48 percent when compared to the imports of $862.09 million in October 2021, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, the merchandize exports from the country during the first half of current financial year expanded by 24.71 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of the last year.

During the period from July-December (2020-21), merchandize exports from the country were recorded at $15.102 billion as compared the exports of $12.110 billion of same period of the last year (July-December 2020).

On the other hand, the imports into the country also registered about 65.94 percent growth and went up from $24.454 billion of July-December, 2020 to $40.580 billion during July-December 2021.

Meanwhile, exports from the country on a year-on-year basis registered about 15.81 percent growth in December 2021 as compared the exports of the corresponding month of the last year.

The exports reached to $2.740 billion in December 2021 as compared to the exports of $2.336 billion of corresponding month of last year.

On month-on-month basis, exports from the country decreased by 5.55 percent in the month of December 2021 as country fetched $2.740 billion by exporting different goods and commodities against the exports of $2.901 billion during November 2021.

The imports into the country were registered at $7.579 billion during December 2021 as compared to $7.899 billion during November 2021, the data revealed.