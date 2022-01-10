Week market review: KSE-100 continues to rise

Market participants were buoyed by macroeconomic clarity and local currency stability as they began trading in Pakistan Stock Exchange 2022 with high hopes. The bourse reported a positive week.

According to a report by Arif Habib Limited, “the KSE-100 index started the new year with increased optimism, led by substantial foreign buying in technology scrips.”

A rise of 750 points or 1.68 percent in the KSE-100 index helped push it beyond the threshold of 45,000 points.

In light of a surge in the number of Covid-19 Omicron variant cases, the market reaffirmed its trend on Thursday. For fear of another round of shutdown, investors rushed to liquidate their assets. Export growth fueled buying at the stock exchange as trading got off to a good start, adding nearly 800 points to the index in the first three sessions.

Investors’ confidence was bolstered by Ministry of Commerce data showing a 16.7 percent gain in December 2021 in foreign exports, indicating a reduction in the trade deficit.

The IMF rescue programme was also anticipated to resume this month, and investors expected the economy to take a breather after receiving the next tranche of the loan. Investors increased their stakes in new positions in the expectation of alleviating the current economic woes.

Gains were boosted by increased buying interest and a little improvement in the rupee’s value versus the US dollar.