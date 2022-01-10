Dfaz launches ‘talent pass’ licence category to attract professionals

A “talent pass” freelance licence category has been launched by the Dubai Airport Free Zone (Dfaz) to attract global media, education, technology, art, marketing and consultancy professionals to the emirate.

Dfaz in a statement on Sunday said the talent pass will qualify freelance professionals to obtain a three-year residence visa and allow them to rent commercial office space in the free zone that offers flexible costs and remote services, the statement said.

It said that talent pass will further boost the business environment in the free zone and strengthen Dubai’s position as a global destination for innovators and talent,

Dfaz said license holders will have access to the free zone’s customers that range from international companies to small and medium enterprises and entrepreneurs. They will also have access to the free zone’s digital platform that allows them to contact customers for easier access to work.