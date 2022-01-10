Washington may cut off smartphones, TV exports to Moscow

Washington can cut off export of smartphones, TVs to Moscow as it is preparing to inflict “severe and overwhelming” costs on Russia. The sanctions could reportedly be as tough as those against Iran, Cuba, and North Korea, and would focus on the financial, technology, and military sectors.

Several US news organizations quoted unnamed government officials on Saturday, detailing how President Joe Biden’s government could act if the Kremlin escalates the situation with Ukraine. Russia has indicated that it feels its security is threatened by Western attempts to drag Kiev into NATO’s orbit.

The outlets claimed Washington could ban US exports of sensitive technology and microelectronics, such as computer chips made with or based on US software, to Moscow.

The sanctions could amount to restrictions on the shipment of aircraft avionics and machine tools, as well as smartphones, video game consoles, tablets, and TV sets, a person said to be familiar with discussions in the White House told Bloomberg.

The US and Russia are set to hold talks on Monday, attempting to defuse tensions surrounding Ukraine that have been simmering in recent months. The sides are also expected to discuss Moscow’s long-standing grievances towards the expansion of NATO closer to its borders.