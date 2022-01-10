Seven steps to follow when car is stuck in snow

Having your car stuck in the snow is one of the most common problems but drivers and its owners can solve the problems by following simple steps. The usage of snow tires, instead of all-seasoned ones, is ideal in the regions where snow falls a foot or two at once. Checking air pressure and the tire tread’s condition is necessary.

Before turning on the vehicle, start with turning the traction control system of the vehicle off. Having traction in both wheels is necessary for the car to get unstuck. They are the front tires on a front-wheel-drive and the rear tires on rear-wheel drive, AWD and 4WD vehicles. The path around tires should be removed by digging the snow from the front, underneath and in the back just enough so that the wheels could move forward and back for a few feet, assuming that the owner has that much space on either end of the car.

The snow around the tires that’s higher than the ground clearance of the car should be removed by digging the snow out from under the front of your car. If you are high-centred, then going anywhere will not be possible if you are high-centred. If you don’t have a shovel at your disposal, then a screwdriver, ice scraper or another tool can come in handy when it comes to breaking up ice that is under the tires. More traction is required for rough areas. Ahead of starting the vehicle, the tailpipe should be dug out due to the fact that carbon monoxide builds inside a vehicle as people have died because of the blocking of the exhaust pipe.

A front and back technique can be availed. Roll the window down and take off your hat or earmuffs for hearing clearly. It is ideal that the driver sticks their head out of the window to have a look at the front tire. They will get the best traction if the wheels are straight so keep doing this as much as the parking situation allows it.

If you have a four-wheel-drive SUV or pickup, then engage the lowest gear and steer the car for just a bit. Then reverse the vehicle slowly but do not rev its engine. Then go on to steer the car and apply little gas. It will help in getting the loose snow tamped down and can get enough traction to come out of the predicament.

If the spinning of tires is heard then the driver should take their foot off the gas at once. If the vehicle did not move at all or a tire keeps spinning, then applying brake along with giving a little gas at the same time can help. This may result in decreasing spin and transfer power to that vehicle. In case of a front-wheel drive or there are no curbs or cars blocking the path, then try to turn the wheels slightly towards the other way and see it gets more traction.

This step should not be done for more than just a few seconds as it will overheat your brakes and damage the braking system after it is cooled down.

The simple push technique involves getting some help from people for pushing the car but be 100 per cent sure that only that gear, which keeps pushers out of harm’s way, is engaged. Ask the helpers to push ahead on the count of three while gently applying the gas.

The fourth trick mostly does the trick is chaining of the wheels which gives more traction and help the vehicle in getting unstuck. If there are no chains and your vehicle is moving forward for a bit then coming to a stop, then attempt to rock it back and forth between forward and reverse gears.

A little gas should be given when the vehicle begins to swing forward out of reverse and get momentum so it could drive out. However, the driver should be careful that this approach can harm the transmission. It should be down a few times or it will cause costly damage to it. It will be better to call a tow truck in order to avoid expenses.

Another option is to sprinkle sand or kitty litter in front of the drive tires to get more traction. Using cardboard, plywood, two-by-fours or even your vehicle’s floor mats down in front of the drive tires can come in handy as well.

If being in nowhere, using weeds or branches from the side of the road can be used but the drive area should be clear and be easy when accelerating the car forward or in reverse.

The last option is to deflate some air out of the tires just enough to make it look visibly lower. The technique should be done only if there is a gas station nearby so that they get refilled quickly. Driving with underinflated tires applies more rubber in contact with the ground which will result in giving better traction for a short distance but can also damage the tires if there is a long drive to the station.

After you have come out of the predicament, then don’t stop driving the vehicle till you find space where there is less snow. When reversing the car, keep backing up for a few yards before going on to take your foot off the gas. The snow will stop you. After that, put the vehicle in low gear and accelerate forward in the tracks you’ve made gently but fast enough to break through where you were stuck.

After getting unstuck, the traction control system should be turned out and ensure there is airflow in the radiator has airflow as the engine overheats when the snow gets packed into the front of the grille. Head to the closest service station at once so that the tires are refilled. Check for snow packed into your wheels if there is vibration in the steering wheel. Stop the vehicle and remove the snow or ice with the help of a shovel or an ice-scraper.