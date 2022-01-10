Vicky Kaushal promises ‘forever’ to Katrina on one-month anniversary

Vicky Kaushal is celebrating one blissful month since wedding with Katrina Kaif.

The Sardar Uddham star turned to his Instagram on Sunday to share a rare photo with the wife from their wedding celebrations in Jaipur.

“Forever to go!” Vicky captioned the snap featuring Katrina in a pink lehenga choli. The newlywed groom on the other hand pulled off a navy blue Kurta.

Katrina too, marked her one-month anniversary with Vicky in an adorable photo shared from their new home. “Happppyyyyy one month my [heart emoticon]” she captioned the post.