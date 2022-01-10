Wait is over for Karachiites as Green Line Bus service becomes fully operational

KARACHI: The Green Line bus service is now fully operational Monday (today), which means Karachiites no longer have to wait.

80 buses will cover a 21-kilometer route from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to the details. Also completed are 22 bus stations. A bus will arrive at the station every three minutes, according to the project’s administration.

The government also stated that at each station, the bus door will remain open for 20 seconds for passengers.

Green Line BRTS

From January 10, the green line bus service will be fully operational, operating from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The bus service will go from KESC Powerhouse Chowrangi in Surjani Town to Municipal Park, stopping at 25 stations along the way, including Nagan Chowrangi, North Nazimabad, Nazimabad, and Gurumandir. On a daily basis, 300,000 people will be served by the bus service.

Drivers who have finished their training will operate 80 buses.

Surjani Town to Numaish Chowrangi has a total of 22 stops. Three additional stations are still being built to extend the service to Municipal Park.

Ticket prices

The government has yet to declare the ticket prices for the Green Line BRT project. However, according to experts, the government will set Rs15 minimum and Rs55 maximum prices for bus service.

The Green Line project

Karachi’s Green Line BRT project with intersections is 22 km long which includes 12.7 km elevated, 10.9 km at grade, and 422 meters underground, and has 25 stations.

The phase-II common corridor from Gurumandir up to Municipal Park with a length of 2.5 km has two underpasses at M.A Jinnah Road.

The state-of-art underground bus terminal with a parking facility and the commercial mezzanine floor was also constructed at Numaish intersection.

The construction work on Phase-I of the project was started in 2016.