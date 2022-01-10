Madhuri shares a cute birthday wish for Farah Khan

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit shared a warm birthday wish for the director-choreographer Farah Khan on her 57th birthday. Madhuri and Farah have worked together in many projects, including the super hit song ‘Ghagra’ was also choreographed by Farah for the movie Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’ The actress posted a candid picture of them on Twitter along with a lovely birthday note. “Birthday greetings to my dearest @TheFarahKhan. Wishing you another year full of madness and an inimitable energy. Big hugs & loads of love to you,” she stated.













