Murree tragedy proves cruelty, incompetence, say Shehbaz, Zardari

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif Sunday lashed out at the PTI-led government and held it responsible for the Murree tragedy that claimed the lives of more than 20 people.

In a statement, he said the horrific tragedy had proved that there was no functional government in the country.

“Only incompetency, impassivity, cruelty, and oppression are prevalent in this country,” he maintained. He urged the government to reveal the facts and figures about the deaths and inform the masses of the current situation of Murree so that a strategy could be devised accordingly.

Shehbaz expressed concern over reports of stranded tourist’s vehicles in snow and said as per reports, thousands of vehicles were still stranded in Murree and Galiat.

“The government should ensure everyone stranded in Murree reaches their homes safely,” he said.

The PML-N president criticized the government for issuing statements and holding citizens responsible for the incident. He added that the government should perform its administrative responsibilities instead of shifting the blame on citizens, says a news report.

He also lauded the local residents of Murree for helping the stranded tourists. Shehbaz expressed sympathy with the families of those who lost their lives in the storm, adding that this tragedy had hurt the nation badly.

“If precaution had been taken on time, it would not have been turned into such tragedy,” he said.

Meanwhile, PPP Co-chairman and former president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari slammed the federal government for the death of citizens in the Murree incident.

Expressing sympathy and condolences to the bereaved families, he said the incident was very painful and added that he equally shared the grief of the bereaved families.

He said the failure of the government to take timely action was reprehensible for the tragedy. Due to the inefficiency of the government, the innocent citizens lost their lives, he added. Meanwhile, PPP) representative Shazia Marri Sunday said the Punjab government’s announcement of financial compensation for Murree deaths was shameful.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan had no idea of how the families in Murree were deteriorated. The ministers were involved in counting the vehicles whereas the citizens lost their lives inside the vehicles.

Shazia’s response came after the Punjab CM announced financial aid for the heirs of the bereaved family.