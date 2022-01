KP Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur Sunday expressed heartfelt sorrow over loss of precious human lives due to torrential rains and snowfall especially in Galyat, Swat, Dir, merged districts and adjoining tourist destinations Murree and directed LG authorities to provide relief to the affectees.

In a condolence message, he prayed for the eternal peace of the victims and extended his heartfelt sympathies to the grieved families.