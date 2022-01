A painting of Pakistan’s famous artist Ismail Gulgee was unveiled at Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo, Japan.

Speaking on the occasion Ambassador Imtiaz Ahmad said that Ismail Gulgee was best known for his abstract work, which was inspired by the Islamic calligraphy and also influenced by the “action painting” movement of the 1950s and 1960s.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of Japanese media and entertainment industry, a press release on Sunday said.