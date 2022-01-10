Death toll in Nigeria attacks climbs to 200: govt

Gunmen in Nigeria killed at least 200 people in multiple raids this week in northwest Zamfara state, a government spokeswoman told AFP on Sunday.

Clashes between herders and farmers over access to land has plagued northwest and central Nigeria for years, with some groups evolving into criminal gangs known as bandits who kill, loot and kidnap.

“This is horrific and tragic. Over 200 persons were buried… due to the invasion by bandits,” a spokeswoman for Sadiya Umar Farouq, minister of humanitarian affairs, said.

“We also worried about the displaced persons who are fleeing in their hundreds from their communities,” the minister added in a statement issued late on Saturday and confirmed by her spokeswoman on Sunday.

“More than 10,000 victims have also been rendered homeless after their homes were razed by the bandits while scores are still missing.”

On Saturday, four residents had told AFP that gunmen rampaged through Anka and Bukkuyum districts over two days, killing at least 140 people.Babandi Hamidu, a resident of Kurfa Danya village said the militants were shooting “anyone on sight”.

The governor of Zamfara Bello Matawalle has downplayed the death toll, saying only 58 people were killed.

“The Emir of Anka gave a list of 22 deaths while the Emir of Bukkuyum gave a list of 36 victims,” said a spokesman for the governor, Zailani Bappa, in a statement late on Saturday.Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the attacks, describing them as “an act of desperation by mass murderers.”

The Nigerian government this week officially labelled bandits as terrorists, to bring tougher sanctions against convicted gunmen, their informants and supporters.Military and police operations are currently on in the northwest. Nigeria’s armed forces said they had killed 537 “armed bandits and other criminal elements” in the region and arrested 374 others since May last year, while 452 “kidnapped civilians were rescued”.

Meanwhile, Gunmen in northwest Nigeria’s Kebbi state freed 30 students and a teacher after seven months of captivity, according to a local official.

More than 1,400 children were abduted in Nigeria last year according to the United Nations, mostly during attacks on schools and colleges by gunmen known locally as “bandits”.

Students are often quickly released after ransom payments but 200 were still missing in September, the UN added.Thirty students of Federal Government College and one teacher have arrived in Birnin Kebbi “following their release,” Yahaya Sarki, a spokesman for the Kebbi state governor, said late Saturday.

“They shall undergo medical screening and support while being reunited with their families,” he added in a statement.

It was unclear if ransom was paid for the release of the students or if any others were still in captivity.

Last June, gunmen stormed the college in the town of Yauri, seizing 102 students and eight staff according to the school.The attack was confirmed by police but they would not say how many students or teachers were taken.Security personnel rescued eight of the kidnapped students and a teacher while bodies of three students were found in the bush.