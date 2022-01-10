MQM-P, PTI, GDA vow to oppose Sindh LG (Amendment) Act

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s(MQM-P) MPA Muhammad Hussain has said his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) have vowed to oppose the Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Act, 2021.

Talking to the media after a meeting of the leaders of the 3 parties, he alleged that a corrupt elite was ruling Sindh and that mafia had always obstructed the transfer of power to the local bodies.

“They will conduct the local government elections in compliance withthe Supreme Court’s order but in reality a powerless LG system will be handed over to the elected representatives,” he deplored.

The MPA said they had always opposed what he described as the black LG law, adding that the 3 parties would also take the support of other parties to struggle against that system.

MQM-P’s leader Javed Hanif asked the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) saidthe areas from where the PPP’s representatives were being elected repeatedly continue to remain deprived of the basic facilities.

“The objective of our struggle is to empower the ordinary people and the united opposition in Sindh has been struggling towards that direction,” he said. The PTI’s MPA Bilal Ghaffar said the opposition would compel the Sindh government to withdraw the black law. He said the PTI would fully participate in the protest movement.

The GDA’s leader Sardar Abdul Raheem said the 2021 Act would meet the fate of 2013 LG Act which was withdrawn after massive protests in the entire province. He urged the people of Sindh to take to the streets against the new LG Act on the call of the opposition parties.

The GDA’s MPA Hasnain Mirza said the PPP’s Sindh government hadusurped all the authority of the LG institutions. “The PPP has made the LG representatives powerless to solve local problems of the people,” he maintained.