PPP govt has ruined Sindh, blames Mustafa Qureshi

Renowned Pakistani film star and formerchairman People’s Cultural wing Punjab Mustafa Qureshi has said theprovincial government had destroyed Sindh due to bad governance whileincumbent party leadership had converted PPP into a regional party. He said this in his exclusive interview with APP during his privatevisit to Hyderabad on Saturday.

The veteran actor said, he was an active and founding member of PakistanPeople’s Party and a diehard worker of founder chairman ShaheedZulifiqar Ali Bhutto and his brave daughter Mohtrama Benazir Bhuttobut today’s PPP had detracted from the basic program of the Party’sfounding father.

Despite passage of 18th Amendment in the Constitution, Sindh had notbeen developed as it should be and all the people living in the province, including Sindhis and all other communities were not giventheir due rights, Mustafa Qureshi said and warned that the politics of confrontation will be detrimental for Sindh and its people. He advised the PPP leadership to adopt a reconciliatory approach towards the center so that Sindh could be developed like other provinces.

Mustafa Qureshi said the Sindh government should come out of the confrontation and adopt a conciliatory attitude with the federation keeping in view the past prestige of PakistanPeople’s Party as tensions with the Center are harming Sindh and the people of the province. He said the Sindh government must show tolerance and adopt a friendly attitude with the federation so that Sindh could be benefited and the federation would also offer required help to it, he said and advised CM Sayed Murad Ali Shah that when the Prime Minister Imran Khan visits Sindh, he should go to receive him. He said that whenever the federation wanted to develop Sindh, theprovincial government stopped it and this harmful attitude need to be changed now.