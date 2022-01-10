Haleem for gearing up vaccination in Sindh to prevent Omicron

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, while expressing concerns over alarming spread o f Omicron in Karachi demanded of Sindh government to expedite vaccination process. Haleem Adil Sheikh, in a statement issued here on Sunday, said Sindh had the lowest ratio of Covid-19 vaccination across the Pakistan while provincial government did not procure a single dose of the vaccine since emergence of the disease. Though health was a provincial subject after 18th constitutional amendment, the federal government had provided millions of Covid-19 vaccine doses to Sindh through National Command and Operation Centre to prevent masses from the deadly disease, he observed.













