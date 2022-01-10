Daily Times

Your right to know Monday, January 10, 2022


Haleem for gearing up vaccination in Sindh to prevent Omicron

APP

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, while expressing concerns over alarming spread o f Omicron in Karachi demanded of Sindh government to expedite vaccination process. Haleem Adil Sheikh, in a statement issued here on Sunday, said Sindh had the lowest ratio of Covid-19 vaccination across the Pakistan while provincial government did not procure a single dose of the vaccine since emergence of the disease. Though health was a provincial subject after 18th constitutional amendment, the federal government had provided millions of Covid-19 vaccine doses to Sindh through National Command and Operation Centre to prevent masses from the deadly disease, he observed.

