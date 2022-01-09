Blast reported in Karachi’s Sher Shah area

The explosion went off in in the Sher Shah area of the city, near Paracha Chowk, police said. The blast occurred in a sewerage drain. Rescue and law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area.

The blast occurred when a large number of people visit the area, as many vendors on carts line up to sell second-hand goods, akin to those found in Sunday bazaars. According to witnesses reported that people got injured in this massive blast. Rescue officials told no casualties have been reported so far. Furthermore, rescue officials said, they had been informed by people in the area that one or two people were being treated for injuries.