Nathiagali to Abbottabad road opened for traffic

ISLAMABAD: Regional Police Officer (RPO) Hazara Division, Mirvais Niaz on Sunday said Nathiagali to Abbotabad road was opened for traffic.

District Police Officer (DPO) and Deputy Commissioner Abbotabad were present on site to bring stranded tourists back to Abbotabad in shape of convoy, he tweet. He said the road of Dunga Gali to Changla was opened as well, adding that last leg in progress to open Bharian.

He said Galiyat Development Authority’s clearance operation entered Punjab via Bharian. RPO Abbotabad division said that he was proud of all police officers who performed duty to clear roads last night and even today.