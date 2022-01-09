PDMA Punjab issues flood warning in River Chenab

Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority has issued a flood warning in River Chenab.

According to a press release, River Chenab is likely to attain low to medium flood situation at Marala, Khanki, and Qadirabad Headworks. The river’s water is likely to get as high as 110,000 to 170,000 cusec at all the stated points.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the administrations of Sialkot and other districts concerned to remain alert and ensure evacuation of people in case of flood. The lower to medium flood situation at head Marala, Khanki, and Qadirabad should be constantly monitored, CM directed.