GCCI delegation visits SCCI

A delegation of the Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) along with the President GCCI Naeem Imtiaz Gondal on Saturday visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). President SCCI Mian Imran Akbar, SCCI Senior Vice President Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi, and SCCI Vice President Qasim Malik warmly welcomed the guests. While addressing the participants, President SCCI Mian Imran Akbar stressed the importance of establishing a research and development department in Industries to re-address the issues of local exporters as well as highlighting the issues of trade and industry in the government corridors. President GCCI appreciated the business community of Sialkot and requested the SCCI president to sign an MOU for future collaborations.













